CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing and bring them safely home.
Aliyah Burston is 16. She’s been missing since New Year’s Eve in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-2755.
