Missing Adult Alert issued for Parma man

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Parma man who walked away from his home and didn’t return.

According to the alert, issued by the Parma Police Department, Charles Canty, 77, left his residence at around noon on Dec. 31. He suffers from various medical conditions, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Canty is described as being 6′ tall and weighing 168 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a waist-length black coat with fur, a gray hoodie, gray pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.