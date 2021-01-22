Missing Adult Alert issued for elderly woman with cancer who needs medication

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department has issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for an elderly woman who has cancer and needs her medication.

In a news release from the Ohio Attorney General’s office, police said 71-year-old Nancy Heston walked away from her W. Steels Corners Road home Thursday around 8:45 p.m.

Heston is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weights 147 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple coat and pajama pants.

Police said she suffers from cancer and takes cancer medication.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts should call 911, the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department, or 1-866-693-9171.