Missing adult alert canceled for 89-year-old Parma Heights man

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities issued a missing adult alert for a 89-year-old Parma Heights man on Monday. It was canceled a short time later after he was found safe.

Gerald Frank left his home on Greenbriar Drive at about 3 p.m. Monday and did not return. Police said he has dementia and they are concerned for his safety.

Frank was driving a red 2019 Ford Escape with Ohio license plate JFB9912.

