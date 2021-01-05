Missing adult alert canceled for 89-year-old Parma Heights man

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities issued a missing adult alert for a 89-year-old Parma Heights man on Monday. It was canceled a short time later after he was found safe.
Gerald Frank left his home on Greenbriar Drive at about 3 p.m. Monday and did not return. Police said he has dementia and they are concerned for his safety.
Frank was driving a red 2019 Ford Escape with Ohio license plate JFB9912.
