Missing adult alert issued for 64-year-old man with dementia in Cleveland

Courtesy of the Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center Police

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are searching for a 64-year-old man who has dementia.

According to officials, Stanley Ridgeway was reported missing from the Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Cleveland around 2:45 p.m. today.

He is 5’11”, weighs 140 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans light in color, a black hat and glasses.

He could be driving a red 2009 Chevy Cobalt with OH plate number L307640.

*Not actual vehicle* – Courtesy of the Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center Police

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 right away.