AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A Missing Adult Alert was issued by the Akron Police Department statewide around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Eugene Young

Eugene Young, who suffers from dementia, walked away from his home on Berry Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and hasn’t been seen since.

Mr. Young is 71. He’s 5’11”, 220 lbs., and has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, call 911.

