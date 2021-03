TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW)– The Twinsburg Police Department issued a missing adult alert for an 84-year-old man.

Allen Dienes walked away from his home on Shepard Road at about 2:25 p.m. Monday and did not return.

Allen Dienes (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s office)

Dienes has Alzheimer’s and law enforcement said they are concerned for his safety. He is 5 foot 9 and 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information should call 1-866-693-9171. If you see Dienes, please call 911.