Editor’s Note: The videos above are persons recently featured on FOX 8’s Missing segments.

(WJW) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Cleveland Division of Police for Charles Morris, 88.

Morris was last seen on 156th Street in Cleveland around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, a release states.

Morris is 6’2” and weighs 212 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, black jeans and a blue and white plaid shirt at the time.

Morris also wears glasses and has a thin mustache.

Call 911 if you see Morris.