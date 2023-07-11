(WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Adriana Romero is 15. She’s been missing since May 5, 2023, and was last seen in Lorain.
Anyone with information is asked to call (440)204-2025.
by: Talia Naquin
Posted:
Updated:
