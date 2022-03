CLEVELAND (WJW)– Aaron Case is 17 years old and has been missing since March 20.

He was wearing a camo jacket, dark jeans and a blue, button-down shirt. He is 6 foot 2 and 175 pounds.

Case is a junior at Glenville High School.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-3083.

