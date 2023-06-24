**Related Video Above shows a previous report about Latona.**

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW) — New Franklin police say the search for a 90-year-old man who went missing earlier this week has ended with him being found deceased.

Joseph Latona, who hadn’t been seen since leaving his home near Portage Lakes State Park around 9 p.m. Wednesday, was reportedly found in Turkeyfoot Lake just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency responders were called to the lake after a body was spotted in the water.

The man was identified as Latona after being removed from the lake by firefighters. Police had announced an expanded search Saturday morning on Facebook.

Joseph Latona

A determination for Latona’s death has not been made and Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to make an announcement soon.

“The New Franklin Police Department would like to thank all agencies throughout Summit County and citizens who assisted in the search for Joseph Latona,” police said in a statement. “We would like to extend our condolences to the Latona family.”