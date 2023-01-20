CLEVELAND (WJW) – An 8-year-old girl missing from Liberty Center, Ohio is believed to be in the Cleveland area. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says it is concerned for her safety.

Elena Kalvitz has been missing since Wednesday, but she has not been seen in school and was not brought before Henry County Children’s Services on three different occasions, according to the Ohio attorney general’s office.

When the sheriff’s office went to Kalvitz’s home, no one was home and a note was left behind from her parents that said they were leaving to go to the other side of the state, according to the Ohio attorney general’s office.

A suspect who could be with Kalvitz has been identified as Jessica Downing.

Downing is 32 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

Kalvitz is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 55 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Downing may be driving a white 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500 truck with Ohio plate JJB1149 or a red 2016 Buick Encore SUV with Ohio plate HKD5833. They are believed to be in the Cleveland area, according to the Ohio attorney general’s office.

If you have information contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (419) 592-8010.