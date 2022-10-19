Editor’s Note: The details of this story are disturbing.

PARIS, France (WJW) – Investigators in Paris are questioning a man and a woman suspected of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl whose body was found in a trunk on Friday.

According to CBS News, 12-year-old Lola Daviet didn’t return home from school that day. Her parents immediately called the police, investigators say.

Lola’s body was discovered that afternoon in a plastic box in the courtyard of the building where she lived, according to CBS.

Her hands and feet were bound with tape and her throat had been cut several times, the BBC reports. She had also been sexually assaulted, the BBC reports. An autopsy showed that she died of asphyxiation, Le Monde reports.

The BBC reports two Post-it notes were left on her feet with the numbers “1” and “0” written on them.

Police identified the main suspect as a 24-year-old woman suffering from psychiatric disorders. The woman was also seen on closed-circuit television images with the victim.

Investigators suspect a 43-year-old man may have been an accomplice. The suspects have not been named.