CLEVELAND (WJW) — State authorities are asking the public to help them find a missing 11-year-old boy.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday morning that Clinton Thomas was last seen in Cleveland on Sunday, November 19. Clinton was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a black and red hoodie, brown jacket, and gray Nike tennis shoes.

“He may be in need of medication,” according to Yost’s statement.

If you have information about Clinton Thomas, you’re asked to please call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5262.