[Editor’s Note: This person has been found. Thank you for your help!]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 11-year-old.

According to police, Christopher Livest, who goes by the name C.J., was reported missing after he did not return home from a basketball game on Monday, Dec. 18.

C.J. is described as 5’0” and 100 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Credit: Cleveland Division of Police

He is considered endangered because of his age, according to police.

He was last seen near the 3200 block of East 145th Street.

Anyone with information please call (216) 621-1234 or (216) 623-5400.