EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Batter up! The Miracle League of Lake County opened its 2022 season Saturday.

The Miracle League provides all athletes the opportunity to play baseball, including people who have cognitive or physical disabilities. The Miracle League of Lake County tells FOX 8 they’ve grown from 40 to 200 athletes.

The Miracle League is a national nonprofit with hundreds of fields across the nation. The Eastlake location has a fully accessible baseball diamond and playground and is in its 4th season.

In 2018, the Lake County’s, Miracle League had just 4 teams. Now, it boasts 14.

Cleveland Indians legends Len Barker and Joe Charbeneau were on hand for opening day. Barker is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. He pitched the 10th perfect game in MLB history. Charbeneau was the AL Rookie of the Year in 1980.