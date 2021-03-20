Minor league Cubs player caught with 21 pounds of meth in duffel bag: sheriff

VAIL, Colo. (WJW/AP)– A minor league baseball player is facing drug charges after police in Colorado found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills in his Chicago Cubs duffel bag.

Jesus Carmargo-Corrales, 25, of Arizona, is charged with distribution and possession.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said the discovery was made during a traffic stop on St. Patrick’s Day. The Cubs duffel bag also contained $1,000 in cash and was doused in essential oils.

The two passengers in the car were not charged. Carmargo-Corrales’ bond was set at $75,000.

The Major League Baseball website said he was first signed to a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs in 2014. A spokesman for the Chicago Cubs organization said they are aware of the arrest and were investigating.