[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of a 4.0-magnitude earthquake near Madison on Aug. 27, 2023, that was caught on traffic cameras.]

MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — A small, 2.4-magnitude earthquake was reported near Madison late New Year’s Day.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near the Grand River in Lake County, south of Interstate 90, according to coordinates provided by the United States Geological Survey.

It happened about 4 kilometers, or about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Madison, at a depth of 5 kilometers, or a little more than 3 miles.

That’s very close to the epicenter of another minor quake felt the morning of Dec. 1 near Hogback Ridge Park. That quake is believed to be an aftershock from a 3.6-magnitude earthquake in the area on Aug. 27, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

ODNR’s earthquake map lists it as a 2.2-magnitude earthquake southeast of the park, just over the county line in Ashtabula County.

“It shook my entire house, dog started barking,” Deanna Jerome told FOX 8 News in a Facebook message. “A friend of mine also lives in south Madison said she felt it and same response from her dog … and neighbor dogs.”

There were 38 earthquakes reported in Lake County in 2023, several of which occurred in the same area as the New Year’s Day event.

Earthquakes of a magnitude of 2 to 3 are considered “weak,” and don’t cause damage, according to USGS. One-magnitude earthquakes are typically not even felt.

If you felt something near the area at about 9 p.m. on Monday, you can report it to the USGS here.