2 women freed from ongoing Minnesota bank robbery standoff

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A standoff between police in St. Cloud, Minnesota and an alleged hostage-taker continued into the evening despite the release of two employees.

St. Cloud Police Lt. Lori Ellering said officers responded to a reported robbery at a Wells Fargo branch a little before 2 p.m. She said it remained an active situation at 5 p.m.

Wells Fargo spokeswoman Staci Schiller confirmed “a hostage situation” at the bank’s South branch. The FBI is also on the scene.

The women were released from a Wells Fargo Bank branch Thursday.

Courtesy: KMSP via FOX Extreme Reach Livestream

The first woman ran from the bank toward members of a SWAT team with her hands up. After being searched, she was escorted to safety.

A second woman later emerged and was led to safety.

It wasn’t immediately clear if other bank employees were being held against their will. Police said negotiations were continuing and that there were no reports of injuries.