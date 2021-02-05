Minnesota National Guard activated ahead of trial for officer charged in George Floyd’s death

Minnesota National Guard soldiers patrol a street on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as protesters demand justice for George Floyd who died in police custody. – Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen in an explosive video pressing his knee to the neck of handcuffed George Floyd for at least five minutes on May 25, was arrested earlier on May 29, said John Harrington, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov Tim Walz has authorized the Minnesota National Guard to deploy in preparation for potential civil unrest during the upcoming trials of four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd last summer.

The Democratic governor’s executive order authorizes the deployment of an unspecified number of troops in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

They would serve during both the trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin, which is scheduled to begin March 8, and three other former officers scheduled for trial in August.

Authorities have been preparing for months, fearing a repeat of violence that erupted after Floyd’s death last May.

Below are photos from protests held in the name of George Floyd last year.

SANTEE, CA – JUNE 07: Black Lives Matter demonstrators rally in front of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on June 7, 2020 in Santee, California. This is the 13th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

A protester carries a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building, in Minneapolis during protests over the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FILE – In this June 24, 2020, file photo, Antonio Mingo, right, holds his fists in the air as demonstrators protest in front of a police line on a section of 16th Street that’s been renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington. Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold the 2020 Black National Convention on Aug. 28, 2020, via livestream to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death. Organizers of the gathering shared their plans with The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 1, ahead of an official announcement. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

A mural of George Floyd is painted outside the Cup Foods at 38th St and Chicago Avenue on June 18, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The intersection, dubbed “George Floyd Square”, has become the site of an ongoing memorial for George Floyd, who was killed there by Minneapolis Police on May 25. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – MAY 29: Police officers fire tear gas at protesters near the Colorado state capitol during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. This was the second day of protests in Denver, with more demonstrations planned for the weekend. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

People protest during a solidarity rally over the death of George Floyd Saturday in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 03: Graffiti artist Akse spray paints a mural of George Floyd in Manchester’s northern quarter on June 03, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)