Minnesota authorities: Police officer who knelt on George Floyd before death has been arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota authorities say the police officer who knelt on George Floyd has been arrested.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Friday that state investigators arrested Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin is the white officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a handcuffed black man.

The arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct that had been abandoned by officers.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday acknowledged the “abject failure” of the response to this week’s violent protests. Walz said the state would take over the response and that it’s time to show respect and dignity to those who are suffering.

Protesters nationwide have demanded justice for Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died this week after a white police officer used his knee to pin him down in an incident captured on video. Fires raged overnight in Minneapolis as crowds shattered windows and charged over a fence to get access to the 3rd Police Precinct.

“It is my expectation that justice for the officers involved in this will be swift, that it will come in a timely manner, that it will be fair,” Walz, a Democrat, said at a press conference in St. Paul. before the arrest was announced.

