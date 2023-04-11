CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Three people were killed and two others were injured when a large pick-up truck went left of center and struck a minivan head-on.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on April 10, along State Route 542 in Monroe Township.

Officials say Douglas Mackey, 55, of Diana, West Virginia was driving a Ford F650 when he went left of center and struck a Honda Odyssey.

The driver of the minivan, Randy Simmon, 66, of East Liverpool, and two teenage passengers, Tina Shelter, 18, and Kenneth Shelter, 16, both of Hammondsville, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.