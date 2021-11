CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating what caused a driver to crash into a building.

Officers responded just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to Lorain Rd. and W. 97th St.

The driver of a minivan crashed into the front of a building.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

No word on their condition.

There was extensive damage to the building.