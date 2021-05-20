Mini van catches fire in Ravenna crash involving school bus

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A mini van caught on fire during a chain-reaction crash in Ravenna Township Thursday morning.

It happened on state Route 88 north of Cooley Road just after 7 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a pickup truck crashed into the back of a mini van, pushing it into a school bus. The van caught fire, injuring the driver and two passengers, who were taken to a hospital.

The driver of the James A. Garfield Local Schools bus drove away from the fire. There were four students on board at the time and they suffered minor injuries, the patrol said. All were released to their parents at the scene.

The man driving the pickup, who was not wearing a seatbelt, had non-life threatening injuries was taken to the hospital, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.