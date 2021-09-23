Millions of Boppy newborn loungers recalled after 8 infant deaths

(WJW) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and The Boppy Company announced the recall Thursday of 3.3 million newborn loungers following the deaths of eight infants.

Included in the recall are Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers.

The infants suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the lounger and were found on their side or on their stomach.

The deaths took place from December 2015 to June 2020.

“We are devastated to hear of these tragedies,” a spokesperson for Boppy commented.

“The lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use,” the spokesperson continued.

“Since we know that infants sleep so much of the time – even in products not intended for sleep – and since suffocation can happen so quickly, these Boppy lounger products are simply too risky to remain on the market,” acting CPSC Chairman Robert S. Adler said.

This recall involves all Boppy Newborn Loungers. The loungers were sold in a variety of colors and designs and measure about 23 inches long by 22 inches wide and 7 inches high.

Boppy sold about 3.3 million of the recalled loungers in stores and online, including at Pottery Barn Kids, Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

They were sold from January 2004 through September 2021.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for a refund.

Contact The Boppy Company toll-free at 800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online.