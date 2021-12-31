Millionaire hopefuls bet big on winning Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) – Hundreds of people made the trip to a lucky gas station in Brook Park Friday with dreams of becoming millionaires as the combined Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots swelled past $700 million.

The Powerball jackpot is $500 million. The Mega Millions jackpot is $221 million.

“Supposed to be the luckiest gas station in Ohio, still have yet to win, but I’m holding out today,” said Darren Williams. “New Year, new money.”

A new year is bringing new hope for those trying to win big at the Shell gas station at the corner of Snow and Smith roads. The site has a reputation for producing big winners.

“We’ve had a lot of winners,” said owner Julie Kuhar. “We’ve had a really lucky year with a Rolling 5 winner for $130,000 and KENO winner for $400,000. We’re just constantly having big winners.”

Kuhar said players come from all over Northeast Ohio to try their hand at what she believes is one of the luckiest places to play the lottery.

“One time we had a person come up for a Browns game and heard we were a lucky store and he played an instant $20 dollar ticket and won a million dollars,” said Kuhar. “That was about two years ago, but we do just have lots of winners.”

According to the Ohio Lottery, the Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in late October, and the Powerball jackpot has been rolling since early that same month. As the jackpot grows, customers said they are ready for a richer new year.

“I’m feeling lucky today,” said Mark Reis. “It’s a lucky gas station. Who better than me to win, right? So bring it on, 2022.”

The Mega Millions drawing is set for Friday night, while the Powerball drawing will happen Saturday.