(WJW) We are getting a sneak peek at Hilary Swank’s twin babies.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress shared an ultrasound photo of one of the twins on her Instagram. The photo includes the words “Million Dollar Baby” – a nod to Swank’s 2004 boxing film where she appeared alongside Clint Eastwood.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: (L-R) Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)

Swank wrote in the post, “Baby A flexing for the camera at their ultrasound.”

Swank, 48, announced she was expecting twins, alongside her husband Philip Schneider, in October. Her Instagram features many photos of her growing baby belly.