(WJW) — Miller Lite is gearing up for Memorial Day weekend with an interesting twist on summer flavor favorites.

The American brewing company on Monday introduced Miller Lite Beercoal, the first-ever Miller Lite-infused charcoal that brings together the summer pair – beer and BBQ.

Starting Tuesday at 4 p.m., you can click here to have the limited-edition Beercoal shipped to you for $11.99, plus shipping.

Keep your eyes open for periodic sales between May 25 at 4 p.m. and May 27 at 11 a.m.

You must be 21 or older to order.

The Beercoal can be used on any standard grill.