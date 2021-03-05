Military family looking for infant son’s ashes after moving truck stolen from hotel

COVINGTON, Ga. (WJW) — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a military family’s U-Haul moving truck on Wednesday night.

Ben and Kassandra Benton told Today they were in the process of moving their family to an Air Force base in Louisiana.

They stopped at a La Quinta Inn in Covington, Georgia for a night and while they slept the U-Haul was stolen. The family said the truck housed all their clothing, furniture, and an urn holding the ashes of their 6-month-old son.

The Covington Police Department says a man broke into the truck around 1 a.m. and was seen driving off with it. They shared surveillance video of the theft on their Facebook page.

The Benton family was reportedly devastated by the incident. In addition to the infant’s ashes, the U-Haul reportedly contained other mementos from the boy’s short life.

The infant was born prematurely and spent five months in the NICU. The news outlet reports that he suffered a brain infection and received hospice care before passing away.

“It didn’t hit me that our stuff was gone, it hit me that our son’s ashes were in there,” Kassandra told Today.

Covington police report that the vehicle was recovered. Kassandra says, however, that the suspect didn’t leave much behind.

“There was nothing really in there,” she told the news outlet. “They went through everything and what they didn’t want. When I say ‘what they didn’t want,’ — it was a couple black bags with clothes in them.”

Police are now asking the public to help identify the suspect. A reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family during this difficult time.