AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have reached a milestone in the reconstruction of the Akron Beltway Project.

The Central Interchange, where I-77 and State Route 8 merge with I-76, has been under construction for more than a year.

Overnight on Wednesday, crews placed large beams in place that will serve as a base for the new I-76 eastbound to SR-8 northbound ramp.

Courtesy: ODOT

According to ODOT, the total project is $161 million and includes extensive pavement replacement, the building of additional lanes on I-77, between Waterloo Road and Lovers Lane, and an additional southbound lane on State Route 8 between Carroll and Beacon Streets.

The project is expected to be completed in Fall 2022.