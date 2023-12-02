CLEVELAND (WJW) – A skosh milder for your Saturday with a high of 50 degrees, cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A decent day for December to put up those Christmas and holiday lights, or bag some leaves because Sunday isn’t shaping up so well for outdoor activities.

Odds of white Christmas changing with December outlook

Sunday, look for rain throughout the day, some of the rain could even be heavy at times. The chance of rain is high at 90%

Scattered rain but much more rain on Sunday

Rollercoaster ride of temps

8-day forecast above