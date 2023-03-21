(WJW) – Clouds build in this morning, especially closer to the lake with a weak disturbance just to our north.

We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies and not as breezy by Wednesday morning.

There will be a quick “warm-up” with temperatures in the mid-50s on Wednesday. Sunshine early in the day before clouds move in during the afternoon and evening. We will stay dry through the daytime.

A few brief showers early Wednesday then trending drier in the afternoon. Rain will redevelop late Wednesday evening/night with some areas receiving steady rain into Thursday morning. Another round of showers Thursday during the day.

Front stalls across central Ohio early Friday with rain redeveloping late Friday into Saturday.

A good chance much of the area will receive 1/2-1″ of rain in northern spots to more than 1-2″ southern areas between late Wednesday through Saturday morning.

Milder air is replaced by cooler air this weekend and most of next week. The normal high for the end of March is 52.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.