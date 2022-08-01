(WJW) — Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, of “Jersey Shore” fame, announced his family is expanding.

“We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way January 2023,” Sorrentino shared on Instagram Sunday. “God is Good.”

The post included a photo of Sorrentino, 40, his wife Lauren, 37, and their 14-month-old son, Romeo, seen wearing a “Big Brother” T-shirt, smiling in front of a pool.

Lauren also confirmed the pregnancy, announcing the news on her Instagram stories.

Sorrentino has most recently been seen on “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”

In a recent interview with Extra, the reality star shared he was so glad to become a father in his 30s rather than his 20s, as his behavior has calmed down a lot.

“I love being a dad … It’s just so beautiful,” he said in the interview.