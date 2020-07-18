Gov. DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of congressman John Lewis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Following the death of Congressman John Lewis, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that all state and United States flags be lowered on public grounds and buildings.
The news of the civil rights icon’s passing came yesterday. He was 80 years old. Last year, it was announced that the congressman had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
The order remains in effect until sunset.
Earlier today, DeWine weighed in on Lewis’ death on Twitter, saying that “John Lewis was an extraordinary leader, teacher, and role model for us all. He left a legacy for which we all have a responsibility now to carry on.”
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Ohioans gather at statehouse to protest mask mandates
- 85 infants under 1 tested positive for coronavirus in Texas county, as cases surge nationwide
- Authorities search for missing Lorain boy with several disabilities
- Ohio reports an additional 1,542 cases of COVID-19 in one day
- American Legion honors Fairview Park citizen on her 100th birthday