Gov. DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of congressman John Lewis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Following the death of Congressman John Lewis, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that all state and United States flags be lowered on public grounds and buildings.

The news of the civil rights icon’s passing came yesterday. He was 80 years old. Last year, it was announced that the congressman had  stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The order remains in effect until sunset.

Earlier today, DeWine weighed in on Lewis’ death on Twitter, saying that “John Lewis was an extraordinary leader, teacher, and role model for us all. He left a legacy for which we all have a responsibility now to carry on.”

