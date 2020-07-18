Gov. DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of congressman John Lewis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Following the death of Congressman John Lewis, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that all state and United States flags be lowered on public grounds and buildings.

The news of the civil rights icon’s passing came yesterday. He was 80 years old. Last year, it was announced that the congressman had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The order remains in effect until sunset.

In honor of the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis, I have ordered that all United States and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio effective immediately until sunset this evening. pic.twitter.com/XarGADvlVS — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 18, 2020

Earlier today, DeWine weighed in on Lewis’ death on Twitter, saying that “John Lewis was an extraordinary leader, teacher, and role model for us all. He left a legacy for which we all have a responsibility now to carry on.”

Fran and I were very saddened to learn this morning of the death of our friend Congressman John Lewis. @repjohnlewis changed America.



In 2004, when I was in the U.S. Senate, Congressman Lewis led a small group of lawmakers to Tennessee and Alabama and showed us history. pic.twitter.com/mxAiZ3Geem — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 18, 2020

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: