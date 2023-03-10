(WJW) – If it works as billed, a nasal spray for migraines could be life-changing for millions of people who suffer from the debilitating health issue.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug Friday from Pfizer called ZAVZPRET.

The nasal spray is for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.

According to Pfizer, ZAVZPRET gave pain relief in as fast as 15 minutes for some.

“The FDA approval of ZAVZPRET marks a significant breakthrough for people with migraine who need freedom from pain and prefer alternative options to oral medications,” said Angela Hwang, Chief Commercial Officer, President, Global Biopharmaceuticals Business, Pfizer. “ZAVZPRET underscores Pfizer’s commitment to delivering an additional treatment option to help people with migraine gain relief and get back to their daily lives. Pfizer will continue to build its migraine franchise to further support the billions of people worldwide impacted by this debilitating disease.”

According to the study published in The Lancet Neurology, ZAVZPRET showed the ability to get people back to “normal function” as early as 30 minutes. The study showed 48-hour sustained pain relief.

ZAVZPRET side effects include taste disorders, nausea, nasal discomfort and vomiting.

ZAVZPRET is anticipated to be available in pharmacies in July 2023.