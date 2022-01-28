Mighty Mighty BosstoneS split up

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE – “Jimmy Kimmel Live” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Thursday, March 16 included Tim Allen (Last Man Standing), DJ Khaled (upcoming album, Grateful) and musical guest The Mighty Mighty Bosstones. (Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES

BOSTON (WJW/AP) – The Mighty Mighty BosstoneS are no more.

The ska band said in a statement they “have decided not to continue on as a band.” They expressed their gratitude to fans but didn’t give any more details.

The full statement shared on their website and social media reads:

“After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band. Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us.We could not have done any of it without you. Love Always,The Mighty Mighty BossToneS”

The group was scheduled to perform in May at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and on June 3 and June 4 at the Slam Dunk Festival in the UK with bands like The Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Pennywise.

The BosstoneS started in 1985. Among their hits are “The Impression That I Get” and “The Rascal King.”