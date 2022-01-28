Mighty Mighty BosstoneS split up

BOSTON (WJW/AP) – The Mighty Mighty BosstoneS are no more.
The ska band said in a statement they “have decided not to continue on as a band.” They expressed their gratitude to fans but didn’t give any more details.
The full statement shared on their website and social media reads:
“After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band. Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us.We could not have done any of it without you. Love Always,The Mighty Mighty BossToneS”
The group was scheduled to perform in May at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and on June 3 and June 4 at the Slam Dunk Festival in the UK with bands like The Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Pennywise.
The BosstoneS started in 1985. Among their hits are “The Impression That I Get” and “The Rascal King.”