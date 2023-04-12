CLEVELAND (WJW) – Throwing out the first pitch at a Cleveland Guardians game is an honor few get to do.

Eleven-year-old Micah Galuzny was surprised with the honor for Wednesday’s game against the Yankees, but he wishes it were under different circumstances.

Cancer is a word that no child or parent ever wants to hear.

For Micah, that six-letter demoralizing obstacle came unexpectedly.

“Micah was diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, or ARMS for short,” his dad Brian Galuzny said. “It’s kind of a rare soft tissue cancer.”

Micah’s football coach Lyle Dodd first discovered something was wrong when a growth showed up on his foot. He immediately urged his parents to get it checked out.

Brian and Christine Galuzny hoped the abnormality was just a cyst or something simple he could easily recover from, but doctors confirmed their worst fears.

However, Micah wasn’t alone. Coach Dodd also fell ill.

“In February, he himself was diagnosed with glioblastoma, which is brain cancer,” Brian said. “So, both of them are fighting together. He’s been instrumental in keeping the positivity going.”

Micah’s cancer is not only in his foot, but in his legs, spine, arms and pancreas. He’s undergoing chemotherapy once a week until January to overcome his diagnosis.

His dad calls him a warrior, but as you can imagine, it’s so difficult to manage, especially at a young age.

“It’s been a little hard,” Micah said while fighting back tears.

Which is why the Cleveland Guardians invited the Galuzny family to Progressive Field for a very special day.

They got exclusive access for the Guardians game against the New York Yankees and manager Terry Francona stopped by for a visit, but that’s not all.

Micah was given a custom Guardians jersey with his nickname “Mighty Micah” on the back.

Then, the 11U pitcher was awarded with the high honor of throwing the first pitch.

Micah was overwhelmed with how many surprises were thrown his way and had second thoughts about taking the mound.

“I’m not going to do it,” he said as the pressure built.

But after loosening his cannon, he calmed his nerves and embraced the moment – delivering a strike that will make Travis Kelce jealous.

Most celebrity guests have to stand in the grass, but not Mighty Micah.

“I don’t know what grip I did, I just kind a went and accidentally kind of snapped my wrist,” Micah said.

The throw was accurate and quick, causing the crowd to give him a ruckus ovation. He was quickly greeted by Slider and the Sugardale Hotdogs in celebration, making a memory that he and his family will never forget.

“As you can see, he’s calm, cool and collected,” Brian said. “He just gets up there, smiles and does his thing.”