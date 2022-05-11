ALASKA (WJW) — Near the top of the world, some Alaskan residents are hunkering down for months of daylight ahead.

As the National Weather Service of Fairbanks said Tuesday, the sun rose on the good people of Utqiagvik (considered the most northern community in the U.S.) at 2:58 a.m. (AKDT) and is not going to set again until Aug. 2.

“[That’s] 83 days of daylight,” the weather service pointed out on Twitter.

Arctic region, gray political map. Polar region around North Pole of Earth. The Arctic Ocean region, with North Magnetic Pole and North Geomagnetic Pole, longitudes and latitudes. Illustration. Vector

While the sun is out for 24 hours a day (a phenomenon called midnight sun), that doesn’t mean it ever truly gets warm all the way in the Arctic region. The high during the summer averages in the 40s, the NWS reported. The constant daylight means the northern lights are not on display during this time.

And winter goes the other way, with the sun setting in November and not returning until late January (polar night). This is all due to how the Earth tilts on its axis.