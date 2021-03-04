Middle school student helps community get new street lamp in effort to combat light pollution

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A local middle school student is making a difference in her community.

Addison Nance, of Painesville, is a seventh-grader with bright ideas.

“I love environmental science,” said Nance. “Back in fifth grade, I did a project on how different types of lamp posts can affect the light pollution that goes into the sky.”

Back in November 2019, Nance presented her project to Painesville City Council about light pollution and the effects on plants, people and the environment.

Her solution? Change the light post on her street.

“It went up yesterday. I was at school,” laughed Nance.

In a little under a year, Nance got the support of her neighbors and raised $300 dollars to pay for the lamp.

Wednesday, the city’s electric crew installed it for free.

“I was very satisfied. I’ve been working on this since 5th grade and it was nice to see my hard work completed,” said Nance. “What makes this light special is that it has less light pollution than a

standard street light. It is an LED and made to direct the light down and not to the sides.”

Nance says the first night with the new light was nice.

“It wasn’t as bright. It wasn’t shining right into the windows anymore,” said Nance.

She hopes her project will inspire young people to change the world.