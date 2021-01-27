Michigan teachers getting $500 hazard paychecks for working through pandemic

**Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine talks vaccination plans for school districts.**

MICHIGAN (WJW) — The Michigan Department of Treasury confirmed plans to send hazard pay to teachers and other school staff members who worked during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubbed as “MI Classroom Heroes Grants,” a state budget deal reached in October is allowing K-12 teachers to receive payments of $500 and other school workers $250. The paychecks should arrive by Feb. 25.

School employees need to have worked in person at least 75% of the 2019-2020 school year in order to be eligible for the grants. School districts had to send in applications by Dec. 16.

Administrators and substitute teachers are not eligible for the grants.

Other states have offered hazard paychecks to people in various professions throughout the pandemic, including Ohio.