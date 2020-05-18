1  of  4
Coronavirus headlines: May 18, 2020
Michigan priest uses squirt gun to bless parishioners with holy water

GROSS POINT PARK, Michigan (WJW) – A Roman Catholic priest in the Detroit area is getting attention for how St. Ambrose Parish has adapted amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Father Tim Pelc dons a mask, face shield and rubber gloves while armed with a squirt gun to shoot holy water at parishioners as they drive by.

It quickly turned into a meme.

Instead of “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” one creative turned it into, “The Good, The Bad and The Holy Spirit.”

The church is closed for traditional mass until later in May.

