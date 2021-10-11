Michigan hospital group with vaccination requirement offering $10,000 hiring bonus to nurses

**Related Video Above: Woman who won’t get vaccinated denied kidney transplant.**

DEARBORN, Mich. (WJW) — Due to staffing shortages, one Michigan health care provider is offering large sign-on bonuses to registered nurses.

The Associated Press reported that Beaumont Health recently had to eliminate 200 hospital beds over eight hospitals after not having enough employees to cover them.

“Beaumont is now offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus to regular full-time registered nurse new hires,” the company, which is the state’s biggest health care provider, said on its website.

The hospital group is offering the funds after it reportedly announced all workers need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18.

