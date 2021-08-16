Michigan deputy dies following chase with shooting suspect

GALESBURG, Michigan (AP/WJW) — A deputy in Michigan has died after being wounded during a chase with a suspected gunman.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Ryan Proxmire died Sunday.

Deputies encountered the suspect Saturday evening at a gas station in Galesburg and a chase ensued, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect reportedly opened fire during the chase and wounded Proxmire.

The suspect later drove off the road and into a field.

He is accused of getting out of the vehicle and firing shots.

Other deputies returned fire, killing the suspect.

Proxmire had been taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“Deputy Proxmire, his family, and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement need your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office said Saturday. They shared more details about Deputy Proxmire’s role in the community.

Deputy Proxmire proudly serves our community as a Deputy Sheriff for the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently assigned to the road patrol but has also served Kalamazoo County residents and the Sheriff’s Office with his work in the Jail Division, even filling in as a temporary Sergeant when needed. As an experienced and professional officer, Deputy Proxmire shares his skills with other officers in his role as a field training officer, Taser instructor, and a subject control/defensive tactics instructor. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday the sheriff’s office announced that Deputy Proxmire had passed.

The sheriff’s office planned to give more information on the case Monday.