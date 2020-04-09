Michigan babysitter arrested for murder in toddler’s death

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — On what would have been Vayda Vasquez’s second birthday, a Stanton-area woman was arrested for her murder.

Michigan State Police said the suspect, a 36-year-old, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. She faces charges of murder, first-degree child abuse and felony murder.

Family members said the woman was Vayda’s babysitter. Sister station WOOD-TV is not using her name because she has not yet been arraigned.

Vayda was staying at the babysitter’s home west of Stanton when she died in the early hours of March 2. Her death was ruled a homicide, though the cause of death has not been released.

Vayda’s parents lost full custody of her more than a year ago and her maternal grandmother had custody at the time of the girl’s death. The grandmother, Tonia Rose, previously told WOOD-TV that the babysitter is a longtime family friend and that Vayda loved to go to the house to play with other kids. Rose also said she believed foul play was involved and wanted justice to be served.

The suspect was jailed and is expected to be formally charged Friday.