Michelle Obama helping to bring thousands of meals to Cleveland families

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama is helping to bring hundreds of thousands of meals to families all over the country including to Cleveland.

Obama on Monday announced, as part of the Pass the Love with Waffles + Mochi campaign, Cleveland and Atlanta are the first partner cities to receive meals.

The Partnership for a Healthier America will kick off the campaign next month. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) posted more details on its website, saying the campaign will provide families in need with kits for making meals that are both affordable and nutritious.

I'm so excited to announce our first partner cities—Atlanta and Cleveland—for our Pass the Love campaign with @PHAnews! With your help, we can reach our goal of distributing one million meals to families in need. I hope you’ll take a moment to donate at https://t.co/s0WCBvE8HK! pic.twitter.com/r8JYX5My1m — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 10, 2021

The meal kits will have recipes inspired by the new Netflix series, “Waffles + Mochi,” which follows two puppets as they explore the world and learn about healthy cooking. Former First Lady Michelle Obama stars in the series and is an executive producer.

Campaign providing families with kits for affordable, nutritious meals to start in Cleveland. Partnership for a Healthier America to kick off Pass the Love with Waffles + Mochi with PHA Honorary Chair @MichelleObama. https://t.co/KCFbkk3DSo @PHAnews #WafflesAndMochi pic.twitter.com/fPgmbLbr2t — Cleveland Metropolitan School District (@CLEMetroSchools) May 10, 2021

According to a news release, produce and ingredients for one million meals will be distributed; that includes nearly 400,000 in just Cleveland and Atlanta.

CMSD said distribution will happen at nine district sites in June. Stay tuned for registration information and other details, the district said.

In the meantime, Eric Gordon, CMSD CEO, will join the former first lady Wednesday, May 12, at 1 p.m. for a “virtual Partnership for a Healthier America Summit.” You can register for the free event here.