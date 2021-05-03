Michael Symon closes B Spot in Woodmere, reopening as Mabel’s BBQ

** Related Video Above: Celebrity chef Michael Symon closed Lola Bistro and two B Spot locations in Cleveland during the pandemic.**

WOODMERE, Ohio (WJW) — Except for a lone stand location left at FirstEnergy Stadium, the last B Spot burger restaurant was officially closed Sunday in Woodmere. But have no fear Michael Symon food fans, a new Mabel’s BBQ location is moving into the same Eton Chagrin Boulevard space soon.

“Our Mabel’s BBQ concept is ideal for the east side community, and we are excited to introduce the restaurant and all it has to offer this Summer,” Doug Petkovic, partner of Michael Symon Restaurants, said in a statement.

Cleveland barbeque lovers can expect the same sort of smoky, meaty fixings and vast whiskey selection as the East Fourth Street location. The restaurant’s aesthetic is also being overhauled to look more like that of downtown Cleveland’s.

Mabel’s BBQ also has a location at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, but it is closed at this time.

An exact opening date for the east side spot has yet to be revealed.