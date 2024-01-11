(WJW) – Michael Strahan announced Thursday on “Good Morning America” that his daughter had a brain tumor.

19-year-old daughter Isabella is battling a malignant brain tumor known as medulloblastoma, he shared.

She was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in late October, nearly one month after she said she began experiencing headaches while beginning her freshman year at college.

“I didn’t notice anything was off till probably like Oct. 1,” she said. “That’s when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn’t walk straight.”

Doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center found a tumor, still growing and larger than a golf ball, in the back of her brain.

On Oct. 27, the day before her 19th birthday, Isabella Strahan underwent emergency surgery at Cedars-Sinai to remove the mass, she told GMA.

She had to learn how to walk again and underwent a month of rehabilitation and several rounds of radiation treatment.

“I got to ring the bell yesterday,” Isabella shared Thursday morning. “It was great. It was very exciting because it’s been a long 30 sessions, six weeks.”

In February, Isabella Strahan will start chemotherapy at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center.

“That’s my next step. I’m ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over,” she said.