Michael Stanley teams up with Contemporary Youth Orchestra for new song

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland musician Michael Stanley collaborated with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra for his new song “Another New Year’s Eve.”

The video will premiere during FOX 8 News at 6 p.m. on Friday. It combines 70 orchestra members performing individually in their homes.

Click here to donate to the Contemporary Youth Orchestra.

“CYO is an amazing organization, providing a unique opportunity for students in NEO to perform at a very high-level, often with other professional musicians,” Stanley said.

“Since the COVID situation made it impossible for us to even consider a collaborative performance together as part of their annual fundraising concert, I was delighted to work with the students on this socially-distanced recording of one of my favorite songs written with my longtime friend and bandmate Bob Pelander.”

The video also serves another purpose. It’s a fundraising effort for the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, which is in its 26th season and depends heavily on scholarships.

