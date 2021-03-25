Michael Stanley Day: Citywide celebration to honor legacy with music, artifacts, proclamation

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland legend Michael Stanley will be honored city-wide with his own day on Thursday, which would have been his 73rd birthday.

Stanley died after a battle with lung cancer on March 5. His career spanned five decades. He was best known for the Michael Stanley Band, and hit songs “Lover” and “He Can’t Love You.”

The celebration starts at 10:15 a.m. on the Rock Hall plaza. Fans are invited to join Stanley’s family and members of The Resonators. The presentation will include a proclamation by Mayor Frank Jackson and remarks by Councilman Kevin Kelley.

If you can’t make it to the Rock Hall for the proclamation, you can watch it LIVE on FOX8.com and our app.

“The energy of his music and its ability to bring people together helped to make Cleveland the Rock & Roll Capital of the World, and it galvanized the community to rally together and make our city the home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” said Greg Harris, Rock Hall president and CEO. “His contributions to rock & roll and our region will not be forgotten, and we are honored to preserve his legacy and tell his story forever at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

Additionally, artifacts from Stanley’s career will be on display throughout the Rock Hall’s ‘In Memoriam’ exibit. They’ll include his Jon Hill custom guitar and new items from his collection, including handwritten lyrics and setlists.

His music and lyrics will be heard inside the museum and will be played on the Rock Hall’s Rock Boxes downtown along East Ninth Street.

At 10:35 a.m., radio stations across Northeast Ohio, including WNCX where he hosted an afternoon show for 30 years, will play the hit song “My Town.” The time is a nod to the first line of the Michael Stanley Band song “In the Heartland.”

Fans can visit linelevelmusic.com beginning at 10:35 a.m. to stream two new songs, which will be featured on his upcoming album “Tough Room.” The posthumous studio album, which features 14 new tracks recorded in the months before his death, can also be preordered on Thursday. It was produced by Stanley and features members of The Resonators.

Fans can also stop by the Voinovich Atrium to view footage from the Rock Hall’s vault, like memorable moments and interviews from Stanley’s career.

The Michael Stanley Band, formed in 1974, broke attendance records multiple times at Blossom Music Center, the Richfield Coliseum, the Front Row Theatre and MGM Northfield Park, according to a release from the Rock Hall.

Michael Stanley and The Resonators final live performance took place at The Akron Civic Theatre on March 7, 2020, when Michael and The Resonators performed Stage Pass Revisited, a recreation of the landmark album Stage Pass recorded at The Agora in 1977.

One of MSB’s greatest achievements was the total attendance record of 74,404 during a four-night stand at Blossom Music Center in 1982.