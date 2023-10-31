(WJW) – Michael Phelps, the legendary Olympic swimmer, and his wife Nicole Johnson have announced that they are expecting their fourth child together.

The exciting news was shared by Johnson on her Instagram account in a heartwarming post commemorating their anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life ❤️ I couldn’t have asked for anyone better!” she wrote. She continued, “For those that are wondering… yes! we’re expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024 💙💙💙💙”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, already have three sons named Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick. The post included a recent photo of the couple at an NFL game, with Johnson’s baby bump showing under a Baltimore Ravens jersey.